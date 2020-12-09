Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020
Cultural heritage helps ethnic groups in south China's county shake off poverty

(Xinhua)    08:29, December 09, 2020

Women of different ethnic groups learn embroidery at a poverty alleviation workshop in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 18, 2019. Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, home to people of 13 ethnic groups, is one of the 20 most poverty-stricken counties in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, with 28.53 percent of its people living under poverty line. As a major battlefield in the poverty alleviation campaign, the county has made full use of its rich ethnic and cultural heritage, developing a tourism industry featuring cultural inheritance and targeted poverty alleviation, helping about 30,000 local villagers shaking off poverty. On Nov. 20, 2020, the county was officially out of poverty as a whole. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)


