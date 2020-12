Yang Guangrong, who has disabilities in feet, works at a Miao-ethnic-group embroidery company in Songtao Miao Autonomous County in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 6, 2020. All 488,000 registered impoverished disabled people in Guizhou had been lifted out of poverty, data from provincial disabled persons' federation showed recently. (Photo by Long Yuanbin/Xinhua)