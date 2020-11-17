Pic story: primary-level poverty relief official in SW China's Guizhou

Liu Yuan(2nd L), a primary-level poverty relief official, talks with cadres and local villagers in Balu Village of Rongjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2020. Liu Yuan, 32, has been working as a primary-level poverty relief official in Balu Village of Rongjiang County since Nov. 2019. In her daily work, she tried her best to solve practical problems for local villagers, including recommending jobs for the unemployed, helping relocated households torn down their shanty houses, and taking care of left-behind children and seniors in the village. She devoted herself in the poverty relief work here and gained trust and respect from local villagers. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)