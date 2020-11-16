Pic story: models commit to poverty relief work in Dongqin Village, Guizhou

Liu Ying (R) and He Changle help harvest melons planted by villagers in Dongqin Village, Congjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 11, 2020. Located in the area of the Yueliang Mountain, Congjiang County is one of the nine counties in Guizhou that still fight against poverty. After graduating from college, He Changle, joined his mother Liu Ying, became poverty relief assistant in Dongqin Village of Congjiang County at the end of 2019. In their work, they manage to solve difficulties local villagers meet including renovating dilapidated buildings, introducing poverty relief policies, learning about the life of poor families, and even giving villagers a hand with harvesting rice. They help and encourage each other in work and become models in the poverty relief work here. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)