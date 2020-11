Villagers collect cauliflowers in the agricultural base at Dongping Village in Xindian Town of Yuping Dong Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 15, 2020. In recent years, farmers in Yuping Dong Autonomous County developed a mode in developing local agriculture that involves the participation of enterprises, cooperatives, model bases and farmers as a way to help locals increase their incomes. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)