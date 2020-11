A farmer lays drip irrigation pipes in a grape greenhouse in Niuzhai Village of Zaoyuan Township in Weixian County, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 11, 2020. In recent years, Weixian County has been committed to upgrading its agricultural structure, as a way to boost farmers' income. Currently the planting area of grapes in the county has exceeded 2,000 mu (about 133.33 hectares). (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)