Farmers harvest paddy rice in central China's Hunan

(Xinhua)    08:31, November 11, 2020

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 10, 2020 shows farmers harvesting paddy rice in Bazishao Township of Heshan District in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province. Farmers take advantage of clear weather harvesting paddy rice. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)


