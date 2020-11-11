Farmers harvest paddy rice in central China's Hunan

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 10, 2020 shows farmers harvesting paddy rice in Bazishao Township of Heshan District in Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province. Farmers take advantage of clear weather harvesting paddy rice. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Trump's ousting of Pentagon chief sends shockwaves through …
2020 “Chinese Characters and Me” Speech Contest for Interna…
Xi expounds on CPC proposals for China's new development pl…
Vlog: Emily's bite of CIIE
Xi stresses building high-quality Sichuan-Tibet Railway