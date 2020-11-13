Chinese premier stresses grain security, agricultural modernization

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a teleconference on the construction of water conservancy projects and high-standard farmland, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed continued efforts in the construction of water conservancy projects and high-standard farmland to lay a solid foundation for the country's grain security and agricultural modernization.

In an instruction issued to a teleconference held Thursday, Li said that the country should restore agricultural facilities damaged by disasters, fortify weak links in infrastructure and continue to build up the effective supply capacity of key agricultural products.

Noting that the building of farmland water conservancy projects and high-standard farmland in recent years have contributed to the stable production and supply of agricultural products, Li urged efforts to seize the opportunity time of winter and spring to complete construction tasks and perfect the maintenance and protection mechanism.

Efforts should be made to increase the support of fiscal funds, mobilize social capital and encourage farmers to participate, the premier said.

Vice Premier Hu Chunhua attended the conference on the construction of water conservancy projects and high-standard farmland, demanding efforts to prepare for floods and droughts in winter and spring, vigorously develop high-standard farmland and plan for water conservancy development for the next five years.