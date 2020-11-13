Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Various measures taken to shake off poverty in Hongni Village of N China

(Xinhua)    17:08, November 13, 2020

A villager sorts drying persimmons in Hongni Village in Pingshun County, north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 11, 2020.

In the past, Hongni Village, located in the deep Taihang Mountains, suffered from inconvenient transportation, lack of resources, and poor production and living conditions. More than one third of the villagers lived in poverty, and many people left their hometown to work outside.

To change the situation, Hongni Village started promoting local tourism, improving the infrastructure and creating jobs for underprivileged villagers.

The development of industries such as homestay, photovoltaic power generation and food processing has effectively increased villagers' income. The whole village shaked off poverty in 2018. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York