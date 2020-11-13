Various measures taken to shake off poverty in Hongni Village of N China

A villager sorts drying persimmons in Hongni Village in Pingshun County, north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 11, 2020.

In the past, Hongni Village, located in the deep Taihang Mountains, suffered from inconvenient transportation, lack of resources, and poor production and living conditions. More than one third of the villagers lived in poverty, and many people left their hometown to work outside.

To change the situation, Hongni Village started promoting local tourism, improving the infrastructure and creating jobs for underprivileged villagers.

The development of industries such as homestay, photovoltaic power generation and food processing has effectively increased villagers' income. The whole village shaked off poverty in 2018. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)