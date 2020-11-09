Jujube trees cultivation increases local villagers' income in Xinjiang

A farmer shows newly-harvested red jujubes in Hotan County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 6, 2020. A total of 890,000 mu (about 59,333 hectares) of red jujubes have entered harvest season in the prefecture. The jujube trees cultivation here has increased local villagers' income in recent years. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)