Seven related digital industrial parks established in Qira, Xinjiang

(Xinhua)    10:08, November 06, 2020
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 4, 2020 shows an intelligent manufacturing park of Qira Tianjin industrial park in Qira County, northwest China''s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. This year, with the help of staff members being in charge of a "pairing assistance" program from Tianjin, Qira County has been pushing forward the industrial transformation and upgrading. So far, the county, located on the southern edge of the Taklimakan Desert, has established seven related digital industrial parks. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

