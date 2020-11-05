Zhou Qi injured, Liaoning rally past Xinjiang to extend perfect record in CBA

Guo Ailun (R) of Liaoning Flying Leopards drives the ball during the 8th round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Liaoning Flying Leopards at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

ZHUJI, China, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Guo Ailun scored 35 points as Liaoning Flying Leopards beat Xinjiang Flying Tigers 121-108 to win all eight games in the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Wednesday night.

Xinjiang held their own rhythm in the game's opening minutes. After Qi Lin hit consecutive 3-pointers they had got a 36-19 lead.

With O. J. Mayo coming off the bench, Liaoning dominated the second quarter, using a 17-0 run to cut down the deficit to three. Star center Zhou Qi got injured midway through the quarter which gave Xinjiang a dilemma.

Guo Ailun scored 11 points, most from driving layups to help Liaoning outscore 90-84 going to the final period.

Playing without Zhou, veteran Zeng Lingxu driving his way into the paint for layups while also finding hot from outside.

"We played well in the first quarter and used tight defense to control them," said Xinjiang caoch Adiljan. "After Zhou injured the young players never relinquished and they worth applause."

Led by Mayo, Liaoning extended the lead to double-digit and then closed on a 10-0 run, capped by Guo's three-point play to pull away for the win.

"We overcame a slow start and regained control in the second half. Whether Zhou play or not they made lots of trouble for us," said Liaoning coach Yang Ming.

Han Dejun had 30 points and 13 rebounds for Liaoning, while Qi Lin got 20 for Xinjiang.