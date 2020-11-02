Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 2, 2020
Over 380,000 mu of apples enter harvest season in Xinjiang's Aksu

(Xinhua)    15:12, November 02, 2020

Farmers pick apples at a garden in Aksu of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 31, 2020. Over 380,000 mu (about 25,333 hectares) of apples have entered harvest season in Aksu. (Xinhua/Zhang Man)


