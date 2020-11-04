Guangdong Southern Tigers beat Beijing Ducks in CBA

Wang Xiaohui (L) of Beijing Ducks defends Hu Mingxuan of Guangdong Southern Tigers during the 8th round match between Beijing Ducks and Guangdong Southern Tigers at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 3, 2020. (Photo by Jiang Han/Xinhua)

ZHUJI, China, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- After a tight game, Guangdong Southern Tigers defeated Beijing Ducks 111-107 in the eighth round of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league here on Tuesday.

Marshon Brooks had a game-high 31 points plus three rebounds and seven assists while Jonathan Gibson had 21 points and two rebounds.

Trailing by 23-20, Xu Jie's three-pointer opened a 13-0 run for Guangdong to lead 33-23 in the first quarter.

Guangdong enlarged the gap to 14 points as Brooks had a lay-up to lead 57-43 in the first half, and Brooks's three-pointer at the end of third quarter extended Guangdong's advantage on 83-73.

Beijing came all out to tie it 107-107 but Brooks made four free-throws in the last 17 seconds to seal the victory for Guangdong.