Shenzhen Aviators rally past Shanxi Loongs in CBA

The Shenzhen Aviators ended their run of three straight losses in the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) season after a 96-87 victory over the Shanxi Loongs on Tuesday.

Jamaal Franklin made his first appearance of the season, but could only muster seven points and five assists for Shanxi. Center Ge Zhaobao scored a game-high 28 points and guard Yuan Shuai notched 18 points, including four three-pointers.

For Shenzhen, captain Gu Quan got 23 points and five rebounds. Yang Linyi scored 25 points and center Shen Zijie added 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Shanxi took a 43-37 lead into half time on the back of five three-pointers.

Franklin came on the court in the third quarter, struggled early and still needs time to play himself into form. Shenzhen staged a comeback with a 33-17 run in the penultimate quarter, with Shanxi unable answer the offense of their opposition in the fourth quarter, and Shenzhen kept hold of the lead until the end.