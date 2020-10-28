Jiangsu edges Qingdao for 1st CBA win

ZHUJI, China, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Jiangsu Dragons edged the Qingdao Eagles 114-113 for their first victory in the fifth round of the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association league (CBA) here on Wednesday.

The lead seesawed in the first quarter and Jiangsu battled to a four-point lead before the quarter ended.

Darius Adams buried three out of four three-pointers to score 16 points in the second quarter, helping Qingdao to grab a 54-47 advantage.

The two sides traded the lead in the third quarter with the Eagles maintaining a five-point advantage.

After Wu Guanxi converted one of two free throws, Jiangsu raced ahead of Qingdao with 15.8 seconds remaining.

Adams missed a buzzer-beater and had to watch on as the Dragons celebrated their first victory.

Adams had a team-high 25 points, Wang Qingming collected 23 points and center Liu Chuanxing finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

For Jiangsu, Shi Hongfei scored a game-high 31 points, Wu contributed 17 points and Sun Xin added 15 points.