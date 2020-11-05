Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
Xinjiang reports 8 COVID-19 cases, 2 asymptomatic cases

(Xinhua)    10:53, November 05, 2020

URUMQI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported eight newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic cases Wednesday, the regional health commission said Thursday.

The eight confirmed cases were re-categorized from previously reported asymptomatic carriers, and the two new asymptomatic cases were among people who are under isolated medical observation in Shufu County in south Xinjiang's Kashgar Prefecture.

As of Wednesday, Xinjiang had a total of 72 confirmed cases that were all in Kashgar, and 339 asymptomatic cases in Kashgar and the Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu.

