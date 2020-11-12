5 still missing after north China coal mine flooding

TAIYUAN, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Five people were still missing as of 8 p.m. Wednesday after a coal mine was flooded in the wee hours of the day in north China's Shanxi Province, according to rescue authorities.

The mishap took place at 2:50 a.m. when 91 miners were working in a coal mine shaft in Xishui Village in the city of Shuozhou. Of the miners, 86 were lifted out of the shaft and five remain trapped, according to the city's publicity department.

The mine is operated by Maohua Wantongyuan Coal Mining Co. Ltd.

Currently, six professional mine rescue teams with over 180 people are working at the site.

Three pumps have been dispatched to help with the rescue and another four have been kept ready at the site. Fire trucks and ambulances are on standby.

The accident is being probed.