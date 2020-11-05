Top political advisor stresses promoting rural vitalization

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, visits local residents who have shaken off poverty in Fuping County, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 3, 2020. Wang inspected poverty alleviation work during an inspection trip to Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

SHIJIAZHUANG, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang has called for efforts to consolidate and expand the nation's achievements in poverty alleviation and fully promote rural vitalization.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks during an inspection trip to north China's Hebei Province.

While visiting Fuping County in Hebei on Tuesday and Wednesday, Wang witnessed the province's progress in poverty relief and the historic changes that have taken place in its poverty-stricken areas.

He said that poverty reduction has fully demonstrated the original aspiration and mission of the CPC, as well as the political advantages of its leadership and the strength of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

"Shaking off poverty is not the end of our efforts, but the start of a new journey toward realizing common prosperity and fully building a modern socialist country," he said.