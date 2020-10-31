Chinese reportage on poverty eradication to be translated, published

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday signed contracts with three foreign publishing houses to translate and publish eight books of reportage on the country's efforts in eradicating poverty.

The stories were based on 25 authors' on-site observations and interviews on trips to more than 20 provincial-level regions co-organized by the China Writers Association (CWA) and the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development.

"These stories belong not only to China but also to humankind," said Li Jingze, deputy head of the CWA. "They demonstrate humanity's arduous fight for happiness as well as the spirit and strength in the fight."

"China is the most successful country worldwide in fighting poverty during the last decades," said Martin Woesler, publisher of European University Press. "It is recognized by historians all over the world."

Lord Strathcarron, chairman of the Unicorn Publishing Group, expressed his hope that the publication of the books will let the world know about China's ambition of wiping out poverty.

China is set to eliminate absolute poverty by the end of this year, and meet the poverty eradication goal set out in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule.

Official data showed that 55.75 million Chinese rural residents were lifted out of poverty in the past five years. About 800 million people have cast off poverty since the country started the reform and opening-up drive in 1978, representing over 70 percent of global poverty reduction.