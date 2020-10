Aerial photo shows tourists walking on the cliff road near Xiagou Reservoir in Chaiguan Township of Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 28, 2020. The cliff road on the side wall of Xiagou Reservoir was dug manually in the 1970s. Winding along the mountain, the cliff road is 560 meters long and tens of meters high above the water surface. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)