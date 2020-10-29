Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
Tibet steps up poverty relief to improve livelihood

(Xinhua)    09:54, October 29, 2020

LHASA, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region saw urban and rural subsistence allowances cover 153,564 people by September, the regional civil affairs department said.

"The amount of urban subsistence allowances has increased to 847 yuan (about 126 U.S. dollars) per person per month from 590 yuan in 2015, and the rural amount increased to 4,713 yuan per person per year from 2,350 yuan in 2015," said Yang Xiaorong, an official with the department.

Tibet has also stepped up temporary relief efforts and set up temporary relief fund to prevent people from falling back into poverty. By the end of September, Tibet had offered temporary assistance to 17,454 people and earmarked about 48.2 million yuan for relief.

Rao Bianjiang, deputy head of the department, said the region will also enhance the care and protection of the elderly, and children in rural areas left behind by parents who work outside their hometown. It will also support social organizations involved in poverty alleviation.

Tibet has accomplished the historic feat of eradicating absolute poverty. By the end of 2019, it had lifted 628,000 people out of poverty and delisted 74 county-level areas from the poverty list.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

