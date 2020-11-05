Persimmon industry boosts people's income in Fuping county, Shaanxi

A villager cleans persimmons in Fuping county, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 3, 2020. Local villagers lately have been busy harvesting and processing persimmons to dried snacks. With a planting area of more than 360,000 mu (24,000 hectares), the persimmon industry has boost local people's income and help 2,400 registered impoverished households to shake off poverty. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)