Trial operation of Xi'an-Yinchuan high-speed railway conducted in Shaanxi

A bullet train runs across a railway bridge in a trial operation of the Xi'an-Yinchuan high-speed railway in Qianxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 3, 2020. A 618-kilometer passenger dedicated rail line, the Xi'an-Yinchuan high-speed railway is expected to shorten travel time between Xi'an and Yinchuan from a dozen or so hours to just three. (Photo by Yuan Jingzhi/Xinhua)
