Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Trial operation of Xi'an-Yinchuan high-speed railway conducted in Shaanxi

(Xinhua)    14:02, November 04, 2020

#CHINA-SHAANXI-XI'AN-YINCHUAN-HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY-TRIAL OPERATION (CN)

A bullet train runs across a railway bridge in a trial operation of the Xi'an-Yinchuan high-speed railway in Qianxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 3, 2020. A 618-kilometer passenger dedicated rail line, the Xi'an-Yinchuan high-speed railway is expected to shorten travel time between Xi'an and Yinchuan from a dozen or so hours to just three. (Photo by Yuan Jingzhi/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York