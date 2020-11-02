Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 2, 2020
Seven killed in bridge collapse in north China

(Xinhua)    11:30, November 02, 2020

Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed bridge in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 1, 2020. Seven people have been confirmed dead and five others injured after a railway bridge collapsed in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Sunday, said local authorities. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

TIANJIN, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Seven people have been confirmed dead and five others injured after a railway bridge collapsed in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Sunday, said local authorities.

The collapse occurred at around 9 a.m. on Sunday when the over-30-meter-long bridge in Tianjin's Binhai New Area was under repair.

A rescue operation is underway, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.


