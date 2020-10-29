Shanghai rail transit line to link two airports

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Construction of the Shanghai Rail Transit Link Airport Express started on a full scale on Wednesday.

The new rail will slash the journey time between Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports by more than half to about 40 minutes after being put into operation at the end of 2024.

The express line starts from the Hongqiao transportation hub, passes through the Pudong Airport, and extends to the Shanghai East Railway Station. It is 68.6 kilometers long, and more than 80 percent is underground.

According to Lin Qiang, general manager of Shanghai Shen-Tie Construction and Management Co., Ltd., the Shanghai Rail Transit Link Airport Express is designed to operate at a speed of 160 km/h, about twice as fast as the Shanghai Metro.

Currently, Shanghai's two international airports are linked by the city's metro network, and the journey takes about 90 minutes and needs a line transfer.

The Shanghai Rail Transit Link Airport Express will be linked with the national railway network, which will better facilitate the travel of passengers and support the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.