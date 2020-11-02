Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 2, 2020
COMAC delivers 38th ARJ21 regional jetliner

(Xinhua)    09:33, November 02, 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The China-developed ARJ21 regional jetliner has seen its total deliveries reach 38 with the latest delivery to Jiangxi Air, according to its developer the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).

Jiangxi Air received the ARJ21 airplane at the COMAC's production and test flight center in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, the COMAC said.

This is the third member of Jiangxi Air's ARJ21 fleet.

It was also the first aircraft delivered at the COMAC Jiangxi production and test flight center, a comprehensive facility for aircraft interior completion, painting, test flight support, aircraft delivery, maintenance and other related business, according to the Chinese plane-maker.

Based in Nanchang, Jiangxi Air is now operating a fleet of 13 airplanes, including three ARJ21 aircraft. The airline is working together with the COMAC in becoming a hub for domestic civil aircraft operation.

The ARJ21 is China's first turbofan regional passenger jetliner. Designed with a capacity of 78 to 90 seats and a range of 3,700 km, it can fly in alpine and plateau regions and adapt to varying airport conditions.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

