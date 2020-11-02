Berlin Brandenburg Airport opens to public

People stand by handrail at the newly-opened Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Schoenefeld, Germany, on Nov. 1, 2020. Following several delays, Berlin Brandenburg Airport opened to the public on Oct. 31. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)
