Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Recycling of rice straw conducted with ongoing rice harvest in E China

(Xinhua)    14:46, November 04, 2020

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows an agricultural vehicle collecting rice straw in the field at Jiangxiang Town of Nanchang County, Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. The recycling of rice straw is commonly conducted with the ongoing rice harvest. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York