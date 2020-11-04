Recycling of rice straw conducted with ongoing rice harvest in E China

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows an agricultural vehicle collecting rice straw in the field at Jiangxiang Town of Nanchang County, Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. The recycling of rice straw is commonly conducted with the ongoing rice harvest. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)
City of entrepreneurs: Wenzhou, centre of China’s private e…
Suining in SW China: Hometown of renowned Tang poet Chen Zi…
Village in Henan’s Ruzhou preserves historical relics, deve…
Key CPC session draws 15-year roadmap for China's moderniza…