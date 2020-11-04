China to prioritize agricultural, rural development

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will prioritize the development of agriculture and rural areas, and fully advance rural vitalization, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's development proposals made public on Tuesday.

China will improve the quality, efficiency and competitiveness of agriculture. The country will adhere to the strictest farmland protection system, enhance the construction of agricultural water conservancy facilities, strengthen the support of science and technology and equipment for agriculture, and build smart agriculture.

The country will carry out rural development initiatives. China will put rural construction in an important position in socialist modernization, strengthen the comprehensive service capability of county seats, and build villages and towns into regional centers that serve farmers.

Meanwhile, the proposals call for the deepening of rural reforms. The country will improve the integrated urban-rural development mechanism, promote the equal exchange and two-way flow of urban and rural development factors, and enhance the development vitality of agriculture and rural areas.

Efforts will also be made to achieve an effective link between the consolidation and expansion of the achievements of poverty alleviation and, rural vitalization.

The document, the Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, was adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on Oct. 29.