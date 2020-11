A villager airs fruits of oil-tea camellia at an oil-tea factory in Songtao Miao Autonomous County, Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 8, 2020. More than 180,000 mu(about 12,000 hectares) of oil-tea camellia have been planted here in Songtao to boost income of local villagers. (Photo by Long Yuanbin/Xinhua)