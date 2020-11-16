Guizhou makes great effort to help villagers shake off poverty

File photo taken on Dec. 7, 2017 shows villagers renovating an old house at Tiejiaxi Village in Yuping Dong Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Tiejiaxi Village used to be one of the 14 villages plagued by poverty in the county. Since 2014, the local government has made great effort to help villagers shake off poverty. On the one hand, the local government improved the innfrastructure and tried to lead villagers to engage in eco-agricultural industry, and on the other hand, it lent support to local poverty relief workshops so as to enhance job opportunities for locals. By the end of 2019, a total of 306 residents had been relocated. Currently, there are roads, tap water supply and 4G networks in the village. About 116 registered poor households have all shaken off poverty. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)