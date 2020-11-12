Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
Workers work at construction site of Guiyang Longdongbao Int'l Airport

(Xinhua)    10:38, November 12, 2020

A worker of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co., Ltd. works at the construction site of the Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 11, 2020. The main structure of the Terminal 3 project of Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport was announced to be completed on Wednesday. The total investment of the third-phase expansion project of Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport was about 20 billion yuan (about 3.03 billion U.S. dollars) and was scheduled to be placed in operation in 2021. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


