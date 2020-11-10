China's Hainan free trade port opens air freight route

HAIKOU, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The free trade port in south China's Hainan Province launched its first intercontinental air freight route, linking the provincial capital of Haikou with the Netherlands' capital Amsterdam.

An all-cargo flight, loaded with 110 tonnes of goods, departed from the Haikou Meilan International Airport for the Amsterdam Airport Schiphol on Sunday afternoon, marking the first step of the province in building an international air cargo network and hub.

The outbound goods shipped by the flight consist of mainly electronic products and general commodities, while the inbound goods comprise auto parts and e-commerce products.

The launch of the air cargo route will give full play to Hainan free trade port's role as an integrated service hub of the international supply chain under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Chinese authorities on June 1 released a master plan for the free trade port, aiming to build the southern island province into a globally influential high-level free trade port by the middle of the century.