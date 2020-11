A farmer in ethnic Qiang costume sells local products via livestream in Beichuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 14, 2020. A live streaming event featuring poverty alleviation products was inaugurated here Saturday and lasts until Nov. 16. About 17,000 orders worth two million yuan (302,800 U.S. dollars) were reached during the two-hour livestream on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)