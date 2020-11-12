Sunzhuang Village in E China thrives on e-commerce business

Sun Yan, an online clothes store owner, sews a costume she designed in the style of the traditional clothing of the Han ethnic group that is generally called Hanfu in Sunzhuang Village in Caoxian County of Heze City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 10, 2020. Sunzhuang Village thrives on e-commerce business. Among some 760 households in the village, more than 560 run online clothes stores on Taobao.com, Alibaba's main e-commerce site. The village's sales volume of costumes exceeded 200 million yuan (about 30.22 million U.S. dollars) in 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)