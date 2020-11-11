Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
Export company turns to domestic market, eyes sales peak as annual shopping spree draws near

(Xinhua)    11:17, November 11, 2020

Workers check inventory of outdoor waterproof bags for the domestic market at the workshop of the Wellgreen Outdoor Co., Ltd. in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 10, 2020. The Wellgreen Outdoor Co., Ltd., a major export company in Minhou County of Fuzhou is turning its eye to the domestic market as COVID-19 pandemic hit it hard in the first half of this year. By adjusting product structure, increasing investment on development, production and marketing as well as exploring new business opportunities via e-commerce and off-line exhibitions, the company survives well and is expecting a sales peak as the "Singles' Day" online shopping festival, an annual e-commerce spree, draws near. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)


