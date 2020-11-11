Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese retail giant to cooperate further with Italian Trade Agency

(Xinhua)    17:34, November 11, 2020

NANJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Suning International and Suning Carrefour, affiliated with Chinese retail giant Suning Holdings Group, have inked deals with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) to introduce more Italian brands to the Chinese market.

Suning will deepen cooperation with ITA to build supply chains and online promotion platforms for overseas products, according to the deals signed at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE), which concluded on Tuesday.

Following the deals, Suning's high-end retail service brand Sup's will collaborate with ITA to launch monthly "blind boxes" of wines, bringing various assortments of wines to Chinese customers.

Online courses introducing wine culture will also be arranged.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and Italy.

In 2019, Suning Holdings Group signed a cooperation framework agreement with ITA. At the second CIIE in the same year, an agreement was signed between Suning International and ITA. Based on that deal, ITA would help introduce over 150 Italian design, fashion and technology brands to China.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York