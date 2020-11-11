Chinese retail giant to cooperate further with Italian Trade Agency

NANJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Suning International and Suning Carrefour, affiliated with Chinese retail giant Suning Holdings Group, have inked deals with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) to introduce more Italian brands to the Chinese market.

Suning will deepen cooperation with ITA to build supply chains and online promotion platforms for overseas products, according to the deals signed at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE), which concluded on Tuesday.

Following the deals, Suning's high-end retail service brand Sup's will collaborate with ITA to launch monthly "blind boxes" of wines, bringing various assortments of wines to Chinese customers.

Online courses introducing wine culture will also be arranged.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and Italy.

In 2019, Suning Holdings Group signed a cooperation framework agreement with ITA. At the second CIIE in the same year, an agreement was signed between Suning International and ITA. Based on that deal, ITA would help introduce over 150 Italian design, fashion and technology brands to China.