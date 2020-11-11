Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
Night market helps boost local economy in small town of Zhejiang

(Xinhua)    17:09, November 11, 2020

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 10, 2020 shows a night market in Shouchang Township of Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Shouchang, a small town in mountainous area of Zhejiang, has set up a special night market bringing together night-time booths and more than 30 restaurants, in an effort to enrich people's leisure time and boost local economy. The night market has received over 720,000 tourist trips and raked in 76.33 million yuan (about 11.57 million U.S. dollars) since it opened during the Labor Day holiday. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)


