Cultural and tourism trade fair opens in Yiwu

HANGZHOU, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The 15th China Yiwu Cultural and Tourism Products Trade Fair opened Sunday in the city of Yiwu, the world's leading small commodities market located in east China's Zhejiang Province.

The fair is co-organized by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province.

The event brings together new technologies and new business modes such as big data, artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality.

The fair this year will end on Nov. 10.