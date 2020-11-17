Zhejiang advances industrial transformation and development in rural areas

Villagers prepare food for tourists in Digang Village of Nanxun District in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 16, 2020. Nanxun District has a long history of agricultural production. In recent years, local authorities have advanced the industrial transformation and development in rural areas through a series of measures, including the application of digital facilities in agriculture, rural tourism promotion and establishment of e-commerce platforms. (Photo by Jiang Han/Xinhua)