Zhejiang advances industrial transformation and development in rural areas

(Xinhua)    07:58, November 17, 2020

Villagers prepare food for tourists in Digang Village of Nanxun District in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 16, 2020. Nanxun District has a long history of agricultural production. In recent years, local authorities have advanced the industrial transformation and development in rural areas through a series of measures, including the application of digital facilities in agriculture, rural tourism promotion and establishment of e-commerce platforms. (Photo by Jiang Han/Xinhua)


