BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 6.9 percent year on year in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The growth was the same as that of September, the NBS said.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial output rose 0.78 percent in October.

In the first 10 months, industrial output expanded 1.8 percent from one year earlier, compared with an increase of 1.2 percent in the first three quarters, NBS data showed.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of designated large enterprises with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 3 million U.S. dollars).