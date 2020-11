Aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2020 shows the rice paddies where a skills competition for autumn harvest is held at Chunhua Village of Fuchun Neighborhood in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. A total of 24 groups from each village of Fuchun Neighborhood participated in the competition here Sunday. Participants need to compete in skills as cut rice, thresh rice, put rice into sacks and bind the straw. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)