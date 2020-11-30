Pic story: small town famous for producing Chinese liquor brand Moutai

Workers mix grains with yeast at a distillery in Maotai town of Renhuai, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 28, 2020. Maotai is a small town in Renhuai City in mountainous Guizhou. What distinguishes it from other towns is that it produces a famous brand of Chinese liquor Moutai. The spirit, made from sorghum and wheat, takes up to one year for the whole production process, involving nine times of steaming, eight times of fermentation and seven times of distillation, before aged in clay pots. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)