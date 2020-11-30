Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Pic story: small town famous for producing Chinese liquor brand Moutai

(Xinhua)    08:22, November 30, 2020

Workers mix grains with yeast at a distillery in Maotai town of Renhuai, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 28, 2020. Maotai is a small town in Renhuai City in mountainous Guizhou. What distinguishes it from other towns is that it produces a famous brand of Chinese liquor Moutai. The spirit, made from sorghum and wheat, takes up to one year for the whole production process, involving nine times of steaming, eight times of fermentation and seven times of distillation, before aged in clay pots. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York