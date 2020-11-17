Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Black-necked cranes hover over Caohai National Nature Reserve in SW China

(Xinhua)    08:54, November 17, 2020

A flock of black-necked cranes are pictured at the Caohai National Nature Reserve, a popular destination among migratory birds, in Weining Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County, Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2020. (Photo by He Huan/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York