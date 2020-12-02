Tibet improves drinking water safety for rural residents

In this combo photo, the upper part shows a resident collecting water from a river in Namco Township of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region; the lower part shows a resident carrying drinking water home from a well built under the safe drinking water project in Nyainrong County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2011. From 2016 to 2020, Tibet Autonomous Region invested 4.3 billion yuan (about 657 million U.S. dollars) in drinking water projects, improving 17,581 rural water projects. Now, clean drinking water has become a reality for around two million residents. (Xinhua)