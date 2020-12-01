Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020
Tibet reports fast economic growth in first three quarters

(Xinhua)    10:55, December 01, 2020

Combo photo taken on Aug. 1, 2020 shows Zhoigar (left part), a villager of Gyiru in the township of Quxar, Lnaze County, Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region; and Zhoigar working in a modern chicken farm in Lnaze County, where she earns 4,000 yuan a month. Tibet Autonomous Region reported the fastest economic growth among China's 31 provincial-level regions in the first three quarters of the year, according to local authorities. Tibet's gross domestic product (GDP) totaled 130.8 billion yuan (about 19.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the January-September period, up 6.3 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)


