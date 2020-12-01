Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020
Chile's industrial output up 3.5 pct in October

(Xinhua)    09:29, December 01, 2020

SANTIAGO, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chile's industrial production grew 3.5 percent in the 12 months ending in October, as a result of an increase in manufacturing and mining output, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) said on Monday.

According to the INE report, industry performed better than market analysts had expected, marking the second consecutive month of growth following contractions in previous months due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures.

Growth in manufacturing was influenced by an increase in the production of food products, which rose 6.8 percent year on year, while mining production was influenced by a 2.2 percent rise in metal output, the INE added.

Meanwhile, the production of electricity, gas and water contracted in October by 1.1 percent compared to the same month in 2019, mainly due to a 15.6 percent decline in gas, according to the report.

