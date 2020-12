An crew member in ethnic minority costume poses for photos with passengers on the train D8127 linking Lincang with provincial capital Kunming, in southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Dec. 30, 2020. A new railway linking Lincang City with Dali City, both in southwest China's Yunnan Province, began operation on Wednesday. The 201-km railway with a designed speed of 160 km per hour is the first railway in Lincang city. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)