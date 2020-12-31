Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 31, 2020
Xinjiang builds battery exchange stations to boost green transport

(Xinhua)    10:26, December 31, 2020

URUMQI, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has built six battery exchange stations in Urumqi, the regional capital, to facilitate green transportation, according to the State Grid's Xinjiang branch.

The company invested 1.01 million yuan (about 154,800 U.S. dollars) to construct the battery exchange stations, which are located in a major business district of Urumqi.

These battery exchange stations not only provide intelligent, fast and safe services such as charging and battery replacement but also serve as energy storage devices for urban power consumption, said Zhao Mengting, who is in charge of the project. The fire alarms equipped in the stations provide around-the-clock monitoring, making the stations safe and reliable.

According to its development plan, the company will promote the construction of battery exchange stations in Urumqi and other parts of the region to facilitate green transportation, the express delivery sector, local travel and more.

